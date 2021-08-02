Tata Motors’ domestic sales increase by 92% in July

Tata Motors’ total domestic sales increased by 92 percent to 51,981 units in July as compared to the same month last year. The company had sold 27,024 units in July 2020.

The company’s passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 30,185 units in July, as compared to 15,012 units in the same month last year. Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 21,796 units, up 81 per cent from 12,012 units in July 2020.

Tata Motors is India’s largest automobile company. Through subsidiaries and associate companies, Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia. Among them is Jaguar Land Rover, the business comprising the two iconic British brands.

