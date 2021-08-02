Adani Enterprises incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary

Adani Enterprises has incorporated Adani Petrochemicals (APL) as a wholly-owned subsidiary to carry on the business of setting up refineries, petrochemicals complexes and speciality chemicals units. The company has incorporated the subsidiary on July 30, 2021 and it is yet to commence business operations.

Adani Enterprises is an infrastructure company. The company is engaged in coal trading, coal mining, oil and gas exploration, ports, multimodal logistics, power generation and transmission, and gas distribution.

