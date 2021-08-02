Hero MotoCorp reports 13% dip in July sales

Hero MotoCorp has reported a 13 percent dip in total sales at 4,54,398 units in July 2021. The company had sold 5,20,104 units in the same month of the previous year. In the domestic market, the company’s wholesales dropped to 4,29,208 units last month from 5,12,541 units in July 2020.

Exports, however, increased to 25,190 units last month as against 7,563 units in the year-ago period. Most of the retail touch-points of the company are operational across the country, although localised lockdowns imposed by certain states in the wake of sporadic coronavirus cases continue to restrict the customer movement.

Hero MotoCorp is the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters.

