Tata Consultancy Services launches Sustainathon

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched Sustainathon – The Balancing Act, a Europe-wide problem-solving competition that empowers and inspires young minds to develop and execute innovative ideas that will help organizations overcome critical sustainability challenges using advanced digital technologies. The European Sustainathon is now open for registration until January 21, 2022.

TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years.