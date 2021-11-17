Trident touches roof on the BSE

Trident is currently trading at its upper circuit limit of Rs. 43.05, up by 2.05 points or 5.00% from its previous closing of Rs. 41.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 41.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 43.05 and Rs. 41.65 respectively. So far 6830141 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 43.35 on 20-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 7.41 on 17-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 43.05 and Rs. 38.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 21938.09 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 73.02%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 3.07% and 23.91% respectively.

Trident Group’s in-house Brand Studio has been declared as ‘India’s Best In-House Design Studio’ at India’s most authentic design show ‘India’s Best Design Awards’ (IBDA) initiated by the DesignIndia Magazine. A very respectable platform which recognises Design Studios for their professional work, business practices, and transparency, IBDA celebrates the best, most creative, well managed and professional design projects and teams of India.

Trident Brand Studio brings to life the various products and the core brand essence of Trident – to create ‘Designs with Purpose’. An epitome of vivid imagination and fresh concepts to make every piece stand out, over the years Trident Brand Studio has delighted customers in more than 100 countries.

Trident is one of the largest exporters of home textile products from India. The company exports to more than 100 countries across 6 continents.