Coforge jumps on filing for US IPO

Coforge is currently trading at Rs. 5787.95, up by 67.05 points or 1.17% from its previous closing of Rs. 5720.90 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 5750.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 5799.90 and Rs. 5680.55 respectively. So far 3529 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 6029.40 on 20-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2265.15 on 19-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 5874.95 and Rs. 5256.20 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 34834.36 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 50.18%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 39.31% and 10.50% respectively.

Coforge has filed papers with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed initial public offering (IPO) of American Depositary Shares representing its equity shares. Coforge has filed a Registration Statement on Form F-1 with the US SEC in connection with a proposed IPO of ADS representing its equity shares.

Coforge (Formerly known as NIIT Technologies) is a leading global IT solutions organization, enabling its clients to transform at intersect of unparalleled domain expertise and emerging technologies to achieve real-world business impact.