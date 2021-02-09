Supporters demand ticket for Ex MLA’s wife from Vallabhnagar constituency

Udaipur : Twenty days after the death of Vallabhnagar MLA Gajendra Singh Shaktawat, loyals and supporters from the congress party held a meeting at his residence on Tuesday and demanded party ticket to be given to his wife in the upcoming bi-elections.

Since the demise of Shekhawat, many aspirants have been making claims for the ticket. Gajendra’s elder brother Devendra Singh, too is one of the names in speculation among the prospective candidates.

On Tuesday, a group of supporters gathered at Shaktawat’s residence where they demanded ticket for the late MLA’s wife Preeti Kunwar. The workers said that its pathetic that even in the hour of grief, many people are claiming for the ticket which is not correct.

“Shaktawat ji was an affectionate person and he always stood by the party workers in their hour of need. Hence, if the high command gives a ticket to anyone else other than his wife, they would have to pay for the consequences” supporters said. Meanwhile, in a brief address to the supporters, Preeti Kunwar said they are not party members but like a family to her.

“I have lost the most precious thing I had. I have no words to express my feelings for the party workers who are a family to me and I will always be there whenever they need me” she said further adding that it was the dream of her late husband to get a college in Vallabhnagar and she would do everything to get his desire fulfilled.

Preeti Kunwar‘s public appearance, even before the completion of a month of mourning, is reportedly not well received by everyone, especially the strict tradition abiding families.