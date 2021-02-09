Which is the Best: Lloyd AC or Hitachi AC?

With the summer fast approaching, many of us are considering introducing, replacing or upgrading our air-conditioning units. Two of the popular AC brands in the market, ones that boast a good value-price proposition, are Hitachi and Lloyd. It is quite common for buyers to narrow down their choices to two models, and for these two finalists to be a Lloyd AC and a Hitachi AC. So which one should you opt for?

Let us arrive at an informed decision by comparing a couple of Lloyd ACs with their Hitachi AC counterparts.

Hitachi RAU518ITD 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC vs. Lloyd’s LS19A5L 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split AC

The Hitachi AC is priced at about Rs. 58,000, whereas the Lloyd AC is priced at around Rs. 38,000. Lloyd, therefore wins in terms of pricing.

The Hitachi AC comes with a cooling capacity of 5274 watts. Meanwhile, its Lloyd counterpart boasts a cooling capacity of 18000 watts. Here there is no clear winner because cooling capacity requirements are linked to the size of room in question. If the cooling capacity is too low for your space, you will not be able to enjoy adequate cooling, but if the cooling capacity is too high, then you might face dehumidification and moisture issues.

The Hitachi AC seems to have a small edge when it comes to energy efficiency. It draws 6.4 amperes while the Lloyd AC model draws 6.8 amperes. The lower the amperage, the more energy efficient the air-conditioner.

Hitachi RSNS318HCDO 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC vs. Lloyd’s LS19A3AF 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

Once again, Lloyd emerges as the hands-down winner in terms of price, because its model is priced around Rs. 28,000 while Hitachi’s air-conditioner is priced at about Rs. 34,000.

In terms of cooling, the Hitachi model offers a capacity of 5303 watts, as compared to 5050 watts for the Lloyd AC. Once again, in this category, remember that more is not necessarily better. Match the AC’s cooling capacity to the size of the room that is to be fitted with the air-conditioner.

Meanwhile, Hitachi scores premier position when it comes to energy efficiency, with an operating current of 6.7 ampere on its model, while Lloyd’s AC uses an operating current of 7.1 amperes.

Clearly if you have a larger room, you might want to go with a Lloyd AC. Ask yourself on whether you prioritize lower upfront cost first or energy bills. You might choose a Lloyd model in case of the former, or a Hitachi AC in case of the latter. Although, in our comparisons, we have chosen ACs displaying the same BEE rating.

As you might have gathered from our discussions about cooling capacity, it is important to ensure that the AC that you choose works for your home or office requirements. Remember to check recommended dimensions before you make any purchases.

