Sportking India touches roof on getting nod for installation of rooftop solar power project

Sportking India is locked its upper circuit limit at Rs. 1541.75, up by 73.40 points or 5.00% from its previous closing of Rs. 1468.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1541.75 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1541.75 and Rs. 1541.75 respectively. So far 37253 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘XT’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2046.95 on 07-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 64.65 on 27-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1580.00 and Rs. 1344.40 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2048.55 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.06%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.22% and 25.73% respectively.

Sportking India has received approval for installation of Rooftop Solar Power project of about 20 MW Capacity at their Existing Factory units for captive consumption and same is likely to Implemented in 6-8 months. The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on October 23, 2021 has approved the same.

Sportking India is engaged in Yarn manufacturing, Textile Processing, Knitted Fabric, Garment and Retail.

