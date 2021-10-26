Cci** & 1ST Asian Games Selection Trial For Eventing Held At Jaipur

Jaipur : CCI** and 1st Asian Games selection trial for ‘Eventing’ for 19th Asian Games 2022 were held at 61 Cavalry ground in Jaipur from 20-24 Oct 2021. 61 Cavalry organized the trials on behalf of Equestrian Federation of India.

The events included Dressage on 21-22 Oct, Cross Country on 23 Oct & Show Jumping on 24 Oct. A total of 53 riders participated in the event which was supervised by a special Jury from Europe and the event director Col Rohit Dagar, Comdt 61 Cavalry.

The riders competed for the selection trials from all over the country including Armored Forces, Police & Civil Clubs for a coveted spot in the Indian team. Only 24 out of 53 riders could qualify for the final round of Show Jumping after the rigorous Cross Country round & Dressage.

Major Dipanshu Sheoran of 61 Cavalry won the gold medal in CC** eventing followed by Dfr Rakesh Kumar and Dfr Kumbhar Mahesh from RVC who got Silver Medal & Bronze Medal respectively. Out of 53 participants only 5 riders gave qualifying score for the Asian Games Team Selection. Lt Gen RC Tiwari, AVSM, SM, Chief of Staff, South Western Command awarded the prizes to the winners.

Please share this news







