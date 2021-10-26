Cci** & 1ST Asian Games Selection Trial For Eventing Held At Jaipur

Jaipur : CCI** and 1st Asian Games selection trial for ‘Eventing’ for 19th Asian Games 2022 were held at 61 Cavalry ground in Jaipur from 20-24 Oct 2021. 61 Cavalry organized the trials on behalf of Equestrian Federation of India.
The events included Dressage on 21-22 Oct, Cross Country on 23 Oct & Show Jumping on 24 Oct. A total of 53 riders participated in the event which was supervised by a special Jury from Europe and the event director Col Rohit Dagar, Comdt 61 Cavalry.
The riders competed for the selection trials from all over the country including Armored Forces, Police & Civil Clubs for a coveted spot in the Indian team. Only 24 out of 53 riders could qualify for the final round of Show Jumping after the rigorous Cross Country round & Dressage.
Major Dipanshu Sheoran of 61 Cavalry won the gold medal in CC** eventing followed by Dfr Rakesh Kumar and Dfr Kumbhar Mahesh from RVC who got Silver Medal & Bronze Medal respectively. Out of 53 participants only 5 riders gave qualifying score for the Asian Games Team Selection. Lt Gen RC Tiwari, AVSM, SM, Chief of Staff, South Western Command awarded the prizes to the winners.