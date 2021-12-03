Skipper trades jubilantly on winning orders of Rs 300 crore in Engineering Product business

Skipper is currently trading at Rs. 76.40, up by 9.45 points or 14.12% from its previous closing of Rs. 66.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 70.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 77.95 and Rs. 65.95 respectively. So far 28706 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 98.35 on 22-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 51.50 on 19-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 79.50 and Rs. 63.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 783.89 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 71.89%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 9.48% and 18.63% respectively.

Skipper has secured fresh new order of Rs 300 crore for Transmission and Telecom towers from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) and from various export markets.

The company’s engineering business has secured Transmission tower export orders of Rs 185 crore for several T&D projects across Latin America, Middle East, West Asia and South Asia markets and Telecom towers from Latin America and Africa. Also, the company secured new order of Rs 115 crore of Transmission Towers from PGCIL projects.

Skipper is engaged in structural fabrication and manufacturing of mild steel and galvanized iron pipes, steel tubular poles, scaffolding and accessories and PVC pipes. Structural fabrication is the major contributor to the revenue of the company.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

