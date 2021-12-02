ICICI Pru AMC announces Potential Risk Class matrix under Debt Schemes

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) has announced changes in Scheme Information Documents (SID) and Key Information Memorandum (KIM) of the debt schemes (‘the Debt Schemes’) of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund.

In terms of the SEBI circular no. SEBI/HO/IMD/IMD-II DOF3/P/CIR/2021/573 dated June 07, 2021 (the Circular), all debt schemes are required to be classified in terms of a Potential Risk Class (PRC) matrix consisting of parameters based on maximum interest rate risk (measured by Macaulay Duration (MD) of a scheme) and maximum credit risk (measured by Credit Risk Value (CRV) of a scheme). Further, the type of the scheme is to be modified to represent the above classification and the position of a scheme in the matrix is to be provided in the attached manner.

