Seamec rises on entering into agreement with Jawandamal Dhannamal

Seamec is currently trading at Rs. 499.00, up by 9.45 points or 1.93% from its previous closing of Rs. 489.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 505.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 508.60 and Rs. 485.70 respectively. So far 2604 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 548.00 on 05-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 338.25 on 01-Jul-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 510.00 and Rs. 450.20 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1258.54 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 71.96%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.11% and 27.90% respectively.

Seamec has entered into an Agreement with Jawandamal Dhannamal for Scrap of Vessel ‘SEAMEC I’ at a price of Rs 10.85 crore exclusive of GST. The delivery will be by July 15, 2021 upon receipt of approval from appropriate government authorities.

Seamec is engaged in the business of operating multi-support vessels for diving and for providing underwater/sub-sea engineering services, deep sea diving, and inspection of underwater structures, repairs and maintenance of offshore platform fire-fighting services and rescue operations.

