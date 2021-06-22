Bharti Airtel gains on entering into strategic partnership with Tata Group

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at Rs. 540.80, up by 1.30 points or 0.24% from its previous closing of Rs. 539.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 548.40 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 562.05 and Rs. 539.25 respectively. So far 161670 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 623.00 on 04-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 394.05 on 19-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 562.05 and Rs. 518.70 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 297667.88 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 55.86%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 38.92% and 5.16% respectively.

Bharti Airtel has entered into a strategic partnership with Tata Group for implementing 5G networks solutions for India.

Tata Group has developed a ‘state of the art’ O-RAN based Radio & NSA/SA Core and has integrated a totally indigenous telecom stack, leveraging the Group capabilities and that of its partners.

This will be available for commercial development starting Jan 2022. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) brings its global system integration expertise and helps align the end-to-end solution to both 3GPP and O-RAN standards, as the network and equipment are increasingly embedded into software.

Airtel will pilot and deploy this indigenous solution as part of its 5G rollout plans in India and start the pilot in January 2022, as per the guidelines formulated by the Government of India.

These ‘Made in India’ 5G product and solutions are aligned to global standards, and interoperate with other products based on standard open interfaces and those defined by the ORAN Alliance.

The 5G solutions, once commercially proven in Airtel’s diverse and brownfield network will open export opportunities for India, which is now the second largest telecom market in the world.

Bharti Airtel is a leading integrated telecommunications company with operations across Asia and Africa.

Please share this news







