Cyient inches up on launching innovation platform ‘CyientifIQ’

Cyient is currently trading at Rs. 880.55, up by 0.45 points or 0.05% from its previous closing of Rs. 880.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 875.65 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 886.50 and Rs. 857.00 respectively. So far 5694 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 919.10 on 21-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 220.00 on 22-Jun-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 919.10 and Rs. 814.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 9718.07 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 23.47%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 59.71% and 16.83% respectively.

Cyient has launched CyientifIQ, its future-ready innovation platform to identify, build, and deploy IP-driven solutions, products, and platforms. Through CyientifIQ, the company is investing in creating technology-led solutions that deliver sustainable market advantage to its customers. Its platform will simultaneously provide passionate engineers and innovators the opportunity to push the boundaries of conventional thinking and work on game -changing ideas that define the future.

In the last few years, Cyient has co-innovated with its customers and delivered impactful outcomes and experiences by developing products, co-patenting ideas, and creating multiple IPs. According to Cyient, the key to creating meaningful value out of innovation is to build solutions in an ecosystem mode, wherein the company’s innovation evangelists tightly collaborate with a network of strategic and niche partners, startups and incubation centers, and R&D teams at renowned academic institutions.

Cyient provides engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, network and operations management services to global industry leaders. It leverages the power of digital technology and advanced analytics.

