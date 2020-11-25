SBI gains on raising Rs 2500 crore through NCDs

State Bank Of India is currently trading at Rs. 247.70, up by 3.85 points or 1.58% from its previous closing of Rs. 243.85 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 244.20 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 247.70 and Rs. 244.20 respectively.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 351.00 on 28-Nov-2019 and a 52 week low of Rs. 149.55 on 22-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 251.75 and Rs. 234.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 217626.65 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 57.63%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 33.24% and 9.13% respectively.

State Bank of India (SBI) has raised Rs 2500 crore through Basel III compliant Non-convertible, Taxable, Perpetual, Subordinated, Unsecured, Fully Paid-up Debt instruments in the nature of debentures (NCDs) and allotted 25,000 NCDs having face value of Rs 10 lakh each, at par, bearing a coupon of 7.73% p.a. payable annually with call option after 5 years and on anniversary dates thereafter.

SBI is the country’s largest lender and it offers a wide range of services in the Personal Banking, Agriculture/ Rural, NRI services, SME and Corporate Banking etc.