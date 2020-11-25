Tata Power gains as its JV strives for operational excellence to enhance customer experience

Tata Power Company is currently trading at Rs. 59.45, up by 0.60 points or 1.02% from its previous closing of Rs. 58.85 on the BSE.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 46.86%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 37.53% and 15.61% respectively.

TP Central Odisha Distribution (TPCODL), a joint venture (JV) between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, is striving for Operational Excellence to enhance Customer Experience.

Odisha generates power more than the state’s requirement from its Hydro, Thermal and Renewable sources of energy. It is therefore important for this power surplus state to be governed by an efficient power distribution company in order to reduce aggregate technical and commercial losses and ensure a reliable and quality power supply. Prompted by this need, CESU’s management underwent a significant transformation under the leadership of TP Central Odisha Distribution within a short span of six months.

TPCODLs focus lies in developing a healthy network for the High Transmission (HT) and Low Transmission (LT) lines which have been going through technical losses and are also less reliable as they are long lines, were subject to lesser maintenance and were running through bushes and vegetation. For this, the company identified and focused on the top 10 tripping feeders with lesser reliability and are taking appropriate measures to improve their performance & enhance reliability.

Tata Power is India’s largest integrated power company.