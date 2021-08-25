Rollatainers shines on getting nod to divest stake in Boutonniere Hospitality

Rollatainers is currently trading at Rs. 2.41, up by 0.10 points or 4.33% from its previous closing of Rs. 2.31 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2.49 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2.49 and Rs. 2.31 respectively. So far 20128 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 5.11 on 11-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2.05 on 03-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2.66 and Rs. 2.24 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 58.53 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.95%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 3.80% and 21.25% respectively.

Rollatainers’ board has approved the proposal for Disposal of Investment in Boutonniere Hospitality (Associate Company). The Consideration to be received from said sale / disposal is Rs 34 crore. The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held on August 23, 2021, has considered and approved the same.

Rollatainers incorporated in 1968, is an established leader in the global packaging industries. The company introduced the concept of System Packing in India by providing complete packaging solutions to its customers.

