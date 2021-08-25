IPL Season 14 – Mumbai Indians Team Squad

All thanks to their consistent performance and fiery turnouts, Mumbai Indians are not only five-time IPL winners but also one of the favourite teams of cricket fans. Whenever the squad is on the pitch, it exhibits a brilliant display of cricketing skills.

Over the years, the Mumbai Indians captain list might have seen some changes, but their performance has remained consistent throughout the seasons. After winning the trophy last year, the defending champions are back this time again, and they are raring to go.

So, are they going to win it big this time as well? What’s new about the current Mumbai Indians players and squad list? Read on to find out more about it!

Details of the Auction and the Changes Made to the Team

Mumbai Indians captain list does not have any addition in 2021 as Rohit Sharma still leads the team. Though the captain of Mumbai Indian in IPL 2021 remains unchanged, the team has seen several other alterations. For instance, the outfit utilised 11.70 crores out of the available budget of 15.35 crore this year. The management ousted Lasith Malinga and brought in three new bowlers instead to strengthen the bowling prowess of the team. Overall, they bought seven players in this year’s IPL auction.

Though Mumbai Indians released Nathan Coulter-Nile earlier, they re-signed him once more. In fact, at Rs. 5 crores, this Australian pace-bowler is the costliest buy for the team. Adam Milne, the pacer from New Zealand, became another team member during the auction and was bought for Rs. 3.2 crores.

Chennai Super Kings released Piyush Chawla before the IPL 2021 auction. Mumbai Indians bought Piyush Chawla at the auction. They also went ahead and bought Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, hoping that he will be a good investment for the team. The five-time winners also retained seventeen members from the original squad, including Rohit Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Aditya Tare, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, and Ishan Kishan, among others.

The players bought by Mumbai Indians in 2021

Rohit Sharma remains the captain of Mumbai Indian in IPL 2021, and the team added the following members:

Nathan Coulter-Nile (Pace-bowler): Rs. 5 crore Adam Milne- (Pace-bowler): Rs. 3.2 crore Piyush Chawla (Leg-spinner): Rs. 2.4 crore James Neesham (All-Rounder): Rs. 50 lakh Marco Jansen (All-Rounder): Rs. 20 lakh Yudhvir Charak (All-Rounder): Rs. 20 lakh Arjun Tendulkar (All-Rounder): Rs. 20 lakh

Mumbai Indians Team 2021 players list

Here is the complete Mumbai Indian team 2021 players list to remember before the IPL starts for this season.

Batsmen:

Rohit Sharma (captain of Mumbai Indian in IPL 2021)

Chris Lynn

Saurabh Tiwari

Anmolpreet Singh

Suryakumar Yadav

All-Rounder:

Kieron Pollard

James Neesham

Piyush Chawla

Hardik Pandya

Krunal Pandya

Arjun Tendulkar

Anukul Roy

Marco Jansen

Wicket Keeper:

Aditya Tare

Ishan Kishan

Quinton De Kock

Spin Bowlers:

Rahul Chahar

Jayant Yadav

Bowlers:

Mohsin Khan

Dhawal Kulkarni

Nathan Coulter-Nile

Trent Boult

Jasprit Bumrah

Adam Milne

Yudhvir Charak

Players Released by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021

The following members are no longer a part of the Mumbai Indian team 2021 players list:

Balwant Rai

Lasith Malinga

Digvijay Deshmukh

James Pattinson

Mitchell McCleneghan

Sherfane Rutherford

The Management and Staff at Mumbai Indians

Now that we have discussed the Mumbai Indians captain list and players for this year let’s look at the team management.

Owners : Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani Head Coach: Mahela Jayawardene Manager: Rahul Sanghvi Icon: Sachin Tendulkar Director of Cricket Operations: Zaheer Khan Batting and Bowling Coaches: Robin Singh and Shane Bond Fielding Coach: James Pamment Physiotherapist: Kevin Sims

The Endnote

That’s all you need to know about the Mumbai Indians in this season of IPL. For more updates related to the New for IPL schedule for 2021 and all-things sports, keep your eyes on Pure Win News. Now, you can get all the latest news, trivia, and more in one place.

