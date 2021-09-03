PVR inches up on opening 3 new screen multiplex in Gujrat

PVR is currently trading at Rs. 1336.55, up by 0.85 points or 0.06% from its previous closing of Rs. 1335.70 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1333.85 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1348.00 and Rs. 1326.35 respectively. So far 28919 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1592.00 on 21-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 961.00 on 19-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1348.45 and Rs. 1316.60 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 8116.63 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 17.06%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 64.58% and 18.36% respectively.

PVR has opened 3 new screen multiplex in Jamnagar at ‘JCR- The Entertainment World’, Gujrat. The 3-screen PVR property is spread over an area of 30,000 sq. ft. and can house up to 706 audiences. Additionally, the new property in the city is integrated with modern in- cinema technologies like 2K RGB Laser projection system, Dolby 7.1 surround sound and next generation 3D system, ensuring excellent visual and sound experience for an enhanced cinema-viewing experience.

With this launch, PVR now operates the largest multiplex network with of 849 screens at 177 properties in 72 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

