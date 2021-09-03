Jet Airways touches roof on the buzz of starting airline service by Q1 of 2022

Jet Airways (India) is currently trading at its upper circuit limit of Rs. 80.30, up by 3.80 points or 4.97% from its previous closing of Rs. 76.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 80.30 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 80.30 and Rs. 80.30 respectively. So far 9598 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘Z’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 165.00 on 11-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 23.50 on 25-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 80.30 and Rs. 72.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 912.19 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 24.99%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 28.36% and 46.65% respectively.

Jet Airways is reportedly eyeing to start airline service by the first quarter (Q1) of 2022. The company has hired senior officials and mid-management executives and also hiring was done for engineering and maintenance departments. Overall, the company plans to hire at least 1,000 employees in the first phase of its revival. This will be the first case of an airline revival through India’s insolvency process.

