Nestle India surges on partnering with Reliance Jio

Nestle India is currently trading at Rs. 20273.70, up by 31.40 points or 0.16% from its previous closing of Rs. 20242.30 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 20255.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 20333.30 and Rs. 20102.55 respectively. So far 1381 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 20333.80 on 25-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 15104.25 on 22-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 20333.30 and Rs. 19352.20 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 194885.57 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 62.76%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 20.35% and 16.88% respectively.

Nestle India has partnered with Reliance Jio for its campaign to encourage people to mask up and follow COVID-19-appropriate behavior. The company has launched its ‘Face of Hope’ initiative, under which the packaging of Nestle India’s popular products will be shown ‘masked up’, and aims to ‘reach and encourage over 250 million people’ via its packs and the digital campaign.

The new packaging will constantly remind people about the importance of following basic practices like masking, and encourage their loved ones to do the same for a safe and better tomorrow.

