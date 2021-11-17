PTC India moves up on bagging orders from Bureau of Energy Efficiency

PTC India is currently trading at Rs. 118.70, up by 1.05 points or 0.89% from its previous closing of Rs. 117.65 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 117.70 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 119.30 and Rs. 117.20 respectively. So far 3678 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 144.45 on 19-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 51.60 on 19-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 125.80 and Rs. 117.05 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 3482.54 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 16.22%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 44.30% and 39.48% respectively.

PTC India has bagged orders from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) for their flagship Perform Achieve & Trade (PAT) scheme in eight states / UTs, the leading power trading solutions & consulting services provider said in a statement.

Besides, the company has won consultancy assignments on project management & impact assessment of energy efficiency projects from Belgavi Smart City (BSCL) and Energy Efficiency Services (EESL). The assignments are valued at Rs 6.2 crore.

PTC India is principally engaged in trading of power. PTC holds Category I license from Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), the highest category with permission to trade unlimited volum