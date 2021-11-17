Edelweiss MF introduces Large & Midcap Index Fund

Edelweiss Mutual Fund (MF) has launched the Edelweiss Large & Midcap Index Fund, an open-ended equity scheme replicating Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index. The NFO opens for subscription on November 15, 2021 and closes on November 26, 2021. The Entry load and Exit load is nil for the scheme. The minimum subscription amount is Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter.

The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked against NIFTY LargeMidcap 250 Total Return Index and its fund manager is Bhavesh Jain.

The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns before expenses that closely correspond to the total returns of the Nifty Large Midcap 250 Index subject to tracking errors.