Infosys, MIT Technology Review Insights launch ‘The Cloud Hub’

Infosys and MIT Technology Review, a world-renowned technology media brand and its custom publishing division Insights, have launched ‘The Cloud Hub’, a forum offering insights and learning from successful cloud transformations to help global enterprises accelerate their cloud journey.

This collaboration will bring together success stories, expertise and experience from a number of leading global brands to demonstrate how value and competitive advantage can be created by adopting cloud technologies.

The Cloud Hub aims to create a community of experts from the industry, including practitioners, providers and influencers, to debate key challenges and opportunities surrounding the biggest technology disruption that the world is witnessing.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.