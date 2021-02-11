Pepsico India Strengthens Its Beverage Portfolio Launches Mountain Dew Ice In India

Udaipur : Ahead of the upcoming summer season, PepsiCo India is strategically expanding its beverage portfolio by launching a refreshing, lemon juice-based beverage – Mountain Dew Ice. Developed to suit the Indian palate, the ‘Made for India’ Mountain Dew Ice™ marks a significant milestone in PepsiCo India’s journey of innovation in the beverage category.

Extensive consumer research conducted by PepsiCo India found that Indian consumers immensely prefer the lemon flavor with a punch and are constantly seeking beverages that offer a taste closest to the real lemon experience.

Speaking about the launch of Mountain Dew Ice, Vineet Sharma, Category Director- Mountain Dew & Sting, PepsiCo India, said, “Launch of Mountain Dew Ice is a significant milestone and a testimony of our commitment towards beverage category innovation.Mountain Dew Ice brings the best of both worlds to the consumers – the fun of bubbles & fizz and goodness of juice. This innovation is based on extensive consumer research and is in line with the ambition of providing our consumers the beverage of their choice.

Mountain Dew Ice is a beverage specially Made for India. With Mountain Dew being a much-loved brand for decades now, we are confident that consumers are going to enjoy the new Mountain Dew Ice too, showering the same love that Mountain Dew has received over the years.”, he further added. Mountain Dew Ice will be available in single/multiple serve packs across modern and traditional retail outlets as well as on leading e-commerce platforms.

