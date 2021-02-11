JFA bats for supports to scribe Kushal Lahan

Guwahati : Journalists’ Forum Assam (JFA), while appreciating Assamese young scribe Kushal Lahan for his fighting spirit to launch a digital news platform even after suffering from physical disadvantages following a serious road accident, urges the government to extend necessary technical supports to him.

Mentionable is that Kushal, who used to work for the city based Assamese daily Amar Asom faced an accident on 15 August 2017, where he sustained injuries to the spinal cord. After tedious medical treatments for months, Kushal recovered but he could not gain senses in lower part of the body.

Now stick to a wheel chair, Kushal has not surrendered to the fate and he launched a YouTube channel titled ‘News Only’ in 2020 for his intense affection to the medium. Through the channel (www.facebook.com/lahonjobs90) Kushal himself presents some brief news items generated in different parts of the State.

Hailing from Biswanath Chariali locality in eastern Assam, Kushal is presently living in Dharapur area at the city’s outskirt with his parents and younger brother. Graduated from Biswanath College in 2011 with honors in Assamese, Kushal completed the post-graduate course in mass communication & journalism from Gauhati University in 2013.

Earlier to Amar Asom, he worked for Frontier and NE Live news channels as an anchor.

Kushal earns a small amount of money through translation works to support the poor family. However he solely wants to pursue journalism as a full time career and hence desperately need an iMac computer with a camera and necessary light & sound arrangements (He may be contacted at m-7002173029, 8486015754 and [email protected]).

“May we appeal to our honorable chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal for extending necessary supports to the spirited scribe so that he can earn a dignified livelihood,” said JFA president Rupam Barua and secretary Nava Thakuria adding that the people of Assam may also subscribe Kushal’s channel so that Kushal can get significant hits for his endeavor which would finally enhance his professional growth.

