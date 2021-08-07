Nushrratt Bharuccha had to be wheeled into hospital amid filming after suffering vertigo attack

Work takes a toll on everyone, especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic when stress is added to the equation. In Bollywood, too, actors, who had to stay at home during the lockdowns, had to resume work in full force to make up for the lost time. This round the clock schedule turned fatal for actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who fell very ill during filming and had to be wheeled into a hospital.

The actress had been shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next for about 23-24 days when a very strong bout of vertigo struck her. The shoot has been stalled for now. When contacted, Nushrratt confirmed the news and said, ‘The doctors diagnosed it as a vertigo attack which has perhaps happened due to stress.

The pandemic has had a toll on everybody- emotionally, physically and financially.’ Elaborating how things turned from bad to worst, the actress added, ‘I was staying in a hotel while shooting this film.

The hotel was close to the set. In today’s times, I felt that this would be good as it would save the time I would take to reach the set from my house. One day, after about three weeks of shooting, I felt very weak and I excused myself from the shoot. I thought I would be okay in a day or so but the next day was equally bad. I reported on the set but a few minutes later, it all went spiralling downward.

I could not do anything. They decided to rush me to Hinduja Hospital (Mumbai) and when I reached there, I was still worse. I needed a wheelchair to be taken upstairs. My blood pressure by then had dropped to 65/55.’ Watch the video for more details.

