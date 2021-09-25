Meet Your Business Goals With Digital Groovers Ceo Sukhpreet Singh

We are an organization of veteran journalists, Digital Media Marketing specialists and Social Media experts. Our team thrives upon creating quality content including written communication to audio-visual format (videography) suitable to our respective clients.

The team comprises of

CEO – Sukhpreet Singh

Director- Anshu Seth

Social Media Expert- Twisha Verma

Graphic Designer- Dishant Bhatti

Videographer- Hartek Singh

Technical Support- Harkamal Singh

Each one of the team members are well versed with every aspect of their work and have an ability to execute every task with precision. This gives Digital Groovers an edge over its competitors in addition to giving the clients a firm footing in meeting their targets and expanding their business.

Social Media handling has become the most important aspect for every successful business and we take pride in meeting every commitment in the given deadlines. From creating quality content, increasing the viewer’s reach on FB, Twitter, Instagram to image building, we conceive and execute a substantial strategy for every client.

We also provide services like Facebook verification, website development and advertisements for various social media platforms to suit the needs of our clients.

Effective Communication is our forte and abiding by this reputation, the communication strategist at Digital Groovers has an expertise to make press releases that help the clients to get coverage in print as well as online editions of the reputed Newspapers.

In a short span, Digital Groovers has added some prestigious clients to its list which include big corporate houses and reputed politicians.

