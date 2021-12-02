Mahindra Logistics zooms on entering into long-term lease agreement with LOGOS

Mahindra Logistics is currently trading at Rs. 706.50, up by 39.95 points or 5.99% from its previous closing of Rs. 666.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 680.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 728.85 and Rs. 680.00 respectively. So far 26327 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 819.15 on 30-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 369.65 on 22-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 739.00 and Rs. 636.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 5089.73 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 58.25%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 32.73% and 9.02% respectively.

Mahindra Logistics (MLL) and LOGOS, a leading Asia Pacific logistics specialist, have entered into a long-term lease agreement for 1.4 million square feet (mmsf) of warehouse facilities at the LOGOS Luhari Logistics Estate in Delhi-NCR. The transaction represents India’s largest warehousing facility in a single park. Under the agreement, LOGOS will develop three Grade-A warehouses totaling 1.4 mmsf for MLL at the LOGOS Luhari Logistics Estate.

The new warehouses will be an important part of MLL’s Pan-India network of multi-client facilities that manage the fulfillment and distribution of its clients’ services within the e-commerce, consumer and engineering industries. The facilities are designed in line with MLL’s sustainability standards, including Liquid Discharge Management and Renewable Energy and Waste Management requirements and state-of-the-art automation. MLL will employ over 2,500 employees and third-party associates across these facilities.

Mahindra Logistics provides logistics solutions, warehousing facilities, freight forwarding and supply chain management services. It also provides people transport solutions, a specialised line of business which helps corporate clients move employees to and from the workplace.