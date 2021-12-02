Decipher Labs touches roof on opening branch office in Indore

Decipher Labs is currently trading at its upper circuit limit of Rs. 59.95, up by 5.45 points or 10.00% from its previous closing of Rs. 54.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 58.95 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 59.95 and Rs. 57.20 respectively. So far 76443 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘X’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 60.55 on 30-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 24.60 on 03-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 60.55 and Rs. 34.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 60.55 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 45.94 % and Non-Institutions held 54.06%.

Decipher Labs’ through its subsidiary, has opened branch office in Indore. The said branch will be fully operational with effect from December 2021, with the idea to tap identified specialist talents across states to further its expansion plans in the field of Information Technology Industry.

Decipher Labs is engaged in the manufacture & marketing of Pharmaceutical Formulations.