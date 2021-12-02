Globus Spirits locks at upper circuit on winning order for supply of Ethanol

Globus Spirits is currently trading at its upper circuit limit of Rs. 1138.20, up by 54.20 points or 5.00% from its previous closing of Rs. 1084.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1138.20 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1138.20 and Rs. 1138.20 respectively. So far 1293 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1509.00 on 12-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 275.05 on 22-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1217.45 and Rs. 1060.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 3277.93 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 50.91%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 6.71% and 42.38% respectively.

Globus Spirits has won a tender floated by oil marketing companies (OMCs) for supplying 9.68 crore litre of Ethanol. The production will be done from the 3 manufacturing units at Bihar, West Bengal and Haryana. The unit located at West Bengal will initiate the supply once commercial production at the enhanced capacity commences.

The per unit rate of Ethanol made from Damaged Food Grains has been fixed at Rs 52.92 per litre with an increase of 2.65% from previous year, the rate for Ethanol made from Surplus Food Grains remains unchanged.

Globus Spirits is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of Indian Made Indian Liquor (IMIL), Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), Bulk Alcohol, Hand Sanitizer and Franchise Bottling.