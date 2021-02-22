Jubilant FoodWorks soars as its arm enters into purchase agreement with Turkish Private Equity Fund II L.P

Jubilant FoodWorks is currently trading at Rs. 3065.60, up by 114.55 points or 3.88% from its previous closing of Rs. 2951.05 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2970.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 3082.10 and Rs. 2950.00 respectively. So far 35837 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3,082.10 on 22-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1141.80 on 19-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 3082.10 and Rs. 2798.05 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 40290.81 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 41.94%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 52.18% and 5.56% respectively.

Jubilant FoodWorks’ wholly owned subsidiary—Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V., has entered into a purchase agreement with Turkish Private Equity Fund II L.P. to fully acquire Fides Food Systems Cooperatief U.A. which holds 32.81% equity shares in DP Eurasia N.V. (DP Eurasia) (Purchase Agreement). Jubilant Foodworks has also executed the Purchase Agreement as guarantor in connection with the investment obligations of Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V.

The acquisition of Fides by Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V. will enable Jubilant Foodworks to indirectly hold 32.81% shares in DP Eurasia which is the exclusive master franchisee of the Domino’s Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Jubilant FoodWorks is India’s largest and fastest growing food service company. The company and its subsidiary operates Domino’s Pizza brand with exclusive rights for India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

