Vodafone Idea launches Pay Per View service in association with Hungama Digital Media Entertainment

Vodafone Idea has launched Pay Per View service model in association with the Hungama Digital Media Entertainment. Vodafone Idea follows in line with different OTT platforms like Zee5, Eros Now, Book My Show which permit clients to observe the content material at a price. The company would be the first telco to launch pay per view, a shift from its the present choices, that enable customers to observe content material at no further price as per their recharge or post-paid plans.

Vodafone Idea is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. It is developing world-class infrastructure to introduce newer and smarter technologies, making both retail and enterprise customers future ready with innovative offerings conveniently accessible through an ecosystem of digital channels as well as extensive on-ground presence.

