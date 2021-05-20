Infosys inches up on collaborating with Centre for Accessibility Australia

Infosys is currently trading at Rs. 1344.05, up by 4.10 points or 0.31% from its previous closing of Rs. 1339.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1345.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1350.00 and Rs. 1340.25 respectively. So far 23986 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1480.00 on 12-Apr-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 659.80 on 20-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1357.45 and Rs. 1311.80 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 569521.86 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 12.95%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 55.77% and 14.09% respectively.

Infosys has collaborated with the Centre for Accessibility Australia to help drive awareness and inspire a more accessible and inclusive community via the Australian Access Awards. Following the success of the awards launch in 2019, the Centre for Accessibility Australia supported by Infosys is hosting this bi-annual event to recognise organisations and individuals that are committed to optimising digital access in their campaigns, services or resources.

An integral part of this collaboration is the Centre for Accessibility Australia acting as a trusted advisor to Infosys on digital accessibility. As an invited member on the Accessible Platform Task Force in W3C (World Wide Web Consortium) this advisory is crucial to Infosys’ Australia and New Zealand’s CSR program. Known as Pathways this program strives to enable more digitally accessible learning experiences for people with disability.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

