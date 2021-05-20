Time Technoplast trades higher on getting PESO approval for Type-4 Composite Cylinders

Time Technoplast is currently trading at Rs. 82.55, up by 0.45 points or 0.55% from its previous closing of Rs. 82.10 on the BSE.

Time Technoplast has received formal approval from Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) for Type-4 Composite Cylinders for ‘On-Board’ application for range of Cylinders. Bureau Veritas has also confirmed their approval through a separate communication.

With PESO approval in place, company expects significant movement for the use of Type-4 Composite Cylinders by OEMs and also in the aftermarket. It may be worthwhile mentioning that the company had already received PESO’s approval for Type-4 Composite Cylinders for Cascade application. Several of Type-4 Composite Cylinder Cascades are successfully in operation already.

Time Technoplast is engaged in manufacturing a range of manufacturing polymer packaging products. The company manufactures a range of products such as Industrial and Consumer Packaging Solutions, Lifestyle Products, Auto Components, Healthcare Products and Construction / Infrastructure related products.

