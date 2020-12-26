India’s Active Caseload of 2.81 lakh now only 2.78% of Total Cases

India’s active caseload has further slipped under 3% today, comprising merely 2.78% of the total cases.

The trend of more daily recoveries than the daily cases has led to a continuous contraction of India’s Active Caseload which presently stands at 2,81,919 today.

Continuing with the trend of the last 28 days, India has reported more daily recoveries than the daily new cases during the past 24 hours.

While 23,067 persons in India were found to be COVID positive, 24,661 new recoveries were registered during the same period. This has led to a net decline of 1,930 cases from the total Active Caseload in the last 24 hours.

India continues to have one of the lowest cases per million population in the world (7,352) much lower than many other countries of the Western Hemisphere. The global average of cases per million population is 9,931.

The Recovery Rate has improved to 95.77% today. The cumulative recovered cases stand at 0.97 cr (97,17,834). The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases is steadily increasing and presently stands at 94,35,915.

75.86% of the new recovered cases are contributed by ten States/UTs.

Kerala leads with 4,801 persons recovering from COVID while Maharashtra recorded 3,171 recoveries. West Bengal registered another 2,054 daily recoveries.

Ten States/UTs have contributed 77.38% of the new cases.

Kerala reported 5,177 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra registered another 3,580 new cases yesterday while West Bengal recorded 1,590 new cases.

336 case fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours. 81.55% of them are from Ten States/UTs.

26.48% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra which reported 89 deaths. Delhi also saw a fatality count of 37 while West Bengal reported 32 new deaths.

When compared globally, India has one of the lowest case fatalities per million population (106). India’s Case Fatality Rate is 1.45% presently.

