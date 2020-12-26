Union Home Secretary and Secretary, DoPT Shri A.K.Bhalla releases e-HRMS brochure on Good Governance Day

The Union Home Secretary and Secretary, DoPT A.K.Bhalla today released the progress report of e-HRMS launched by the Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh on 25th December, 2017. The Electronic-Human Resource Management System (e-HRMS) launched by Dr. Jitendra Singh had 25 applications of 5 modules of the system.

Speaking after the release of e-brochure, Bhalla said that it will become a good and effective tool for all the Ministries in times to come. He said that application of Artificial Intelligence tools will greatly help in policy making and in handling of matters related to personnel. Bhalla said that there is a need to popularise the e-HRMS in other Ministries for its use in comprehensive manner.

Additional Secretary, DOPT, Smt Rashmi Chowdhary said that through e-HRMS, Government employees are accessing their service related information and it has digitized HR processes in the Government of India, leading to several benefits for the employees and increasing efficiency.

With the advanced version of e-HRMS, employees will be able to not only see all their details w.r.t service book, leave, GPF, Salary etc., but also apply for different kind of claims/reimbursements, loan/advances, leave, leave encashment, LTC advances, Tour etc. on a single platform.

This system has various advantages such as providing Dash board for employee and management, Updated service records, E-governance in office procedures, Reduced file movement, Faster service delivery, Assist in decision making, Common document repository of employees, Standardization of Master Data, Minimize manual entry of data, Ease of sharing information among stake holders, e-Sign for accountability/authenticity, PFMS and e-HRMS integration for faster payments of GPF, advances, Loans, reimbursements.

Besides, A.K.Bhalla, senior officials of the DoPT attended today’s release function.

