India’s Active Caseload further contracts to 1.92 Lakhs

India’s active cases today stand at 1,92,308. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further shrunk to 1.81%.

The rising daily recoveries and declining new cases has ensured a total net reduction of the Active Caseload. A net decline of 4,893 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours.

Following the national trend of consistent decline in the active cases, 17 States/UTs have cases per million population lower than the national average. India’s cases per million population stand at 7,689.

 

 

Five States viz. Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal account for 73% of the total active cases in the country.

 

As on 21st January, 2021, till 7 AM, a total of 8,06,484 beneficiaries have received the vaccination. In the last 24 hours, 1,31,649 people were vaccinated across 2,398 sessions. 14,118 sessions has been conducted so far.

 

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated
1 A & N Islands 644
2 Andhra Pradesh 91,778
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3,023
4 Assam 7,585
5 Bihar 47,433
6 Chandigarh 469
7 Chhattisgarh 16,255
8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 125
9 Daman & Diu 94
10 Delhi 12,902
11 Goa 426
12 Gujarat 21,832
13 Haryana 30,402
14 Himachal Pradesh 5,094
15 Jammu & Kashmir 4,414
16 Jharkhand 11,641
17 Karnataka 1,21,466
18 Kerala 24,269
19 Ladakh 240
20 Lakshadweep 369
21 Madhya Pradesh 27,770
22 Maharashtra 52,055
23 Manipur 1454
24 Meghalaya 1365
25 Mizoram 1508
26 Nagaland 2,988
27 Odisha 68,743
28 Puducherry 759
29 Punjab 7,607
30 Rajasthan 32,379
31 Sikkim 573
32 Tamil Nadu 33,670
33 Telangana 69,405
34 Tripura 3,734
35 Uttar Pradesh 22,644
36 Uttarakhand 6,119
37 West Bengal 46,310
38 Miscellaneous 26,940
Total 8,06,484

 

19,965 cases have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total recovered cases stand at 10,265,706 which translates to aRecovery Rate of96.75%.

87.06% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 7,364 recoveries. Maharashtra follows with 4,589 new recoveries.

83.84%of the new cases are concentrated in eight States and UTs.

Kerala reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 6,815 in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has recorded 3,015new cases while Chhattisgarh registered 594 new cases yesterday.

Eight States/UTs account for 83.44%of the 151 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours.

Maharashtra reported 59 deaths. Kerala and Chhattisgarh follow with 18 and 10 new deaths, respectively.

19 States/UTs have deaths per million lower than the national average. India’s deaths per million is 111 whereas the fatality rate is 1.44%.

On the other hand, 17 States/UTs have deaths per million higher than the national average.

