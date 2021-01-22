India’s Active Caseload further contracts to 1.92 Lakhs

India’s active cases today stand at 1,92,308. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further shrunk to 1.81%.
The rising daily recoveries and declining new cases has ensured a total net reduction of the Active Caseload. A net decline of 4,893 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours.
Following the national trend of consistent decline in the active cases, 17 States/UTs have cases per million population lower than the national average. India’s cases per million population stand at 7,689.
Five States viz. Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal account for 73% of the total active cases in the country.
As on 21st January, 2021, till 7 AM, a total of 8,06,484 beneficiaries have received the vaccination. In the last 24 hours, 1,31,649 people were vaccinated across 2,398 sessions. 14,118 sessions has been conducted so far.
|S. No.
|State/UT
|Beneficiaries vaccinated
|1
|A & N Islands
|644
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|91,778
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3,023
|4
|Assam
|7,585
|5
|Bihar
|47,433
|6
|Chandigarh
|469
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|16,255
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|125
|9
|Daman & Diu
|94
|10
|Delhi
|12,902
|11
|Goa
|426
|12
|Gujarat
|21,832
|13
|Haryana
|30,402
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|5,094
|15
|Jammu & Kashmir
|4,414
|16
|Jharkhand
|11,641
|17
|Karnataka
|1,21,466
|18
|Kerala
|24,269
|19
|Ladakh
|240
|20
|Lakshadweep
|369
|21
|Madhya Pradesh
|27,770
|22
|Maharashtra
|52,055
|23
|Manipur
|1454
|24
|Meghalaya
|1365
|25
|Mizoram
|1508
|26
|Nagaland
|2,988
|27
|Odisha
|68,743
|28
|Puducherry
|759
|29
|Punjab
|7,607
|30
|Rajasthan
|32,379
|31
|Sikkim
|573
|32
|Tamil Nadu
|33,670
|33
|Telangana
|69,405
|34
|Tripura
|3,734
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|22,644
|36
|Uttarakhand
|6,119
|37
|West Bengal
|46,310
|38
|Miscellaneous
|26,940
|Total
|8,06,484
19,965 cases have recovered in the last 24 hours.
The total recovered cases stand at 10,265,706 which translates to aRecovery Rate of96.75%.
87.06% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.
Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 7,364 recoveries. Maharashtra follows with 4,589 new recoveries.
83.84%of the new cases are concentrated in eight States and UTs.
Kerala reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 6,815 in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has recorded 3,015new cases while Chhattisgarh registered 594 new cases yesterday.
Eight States/UTs account for 83.44%of the 151 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours.
Maharashtra reported 59 deaths. Kerala and Chhattisgarh follow with 18 and 10 new deaths, respectively.
19 States/UTs have deaths per million lower than the national average. India’s deaths per million is 111 whereas the fatality rate is 1.44%.
On the other hand, 17 States/UTs have deaths per million higher than the national average.