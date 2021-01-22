India’s Active Caseload further contracts to 1.92 Lakhs

India’s active cases today stand at 1,92,308. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further shrunk to 1.81%.

The rising daily recoveries and declining new cases has ensured a total net reduction of the Active Caseload. A net decline of 4,893 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours.

Following the national trend of consistent decline in the active cases, 17 States/UTs have cases per million population lower than the national average. India’s cases per million population stand at 7,689.

Five States viz. Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal account for 73% of the total active cases in the country.

As on 21st January, 2021, till 7 AM, a total of 8,06,484 beneficiaries have received the vaccination. In the last 24 hours, 1,31,649 people were vaccinated across 2,398 sessions. 14,118 sessions has been conducted so far.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated 1 A & N Islands 644 2 Andhra Pradesh 91,778 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3,023 4 Assam 7,585 5 Bihar 47,433 6 Chandigarh 469 7 Chhattisgarh 16,255 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 125 9 Daman & Diu 94 10 Delhi 12,902 11 Goa 426 12 Gujarat 21,832 13 Haryana 30,402 14 Himachal Pradesh 5,094 15 Jammu & Kashmir 4,414 16 Jharkhand 11,641 17 Karnataka 1,21,466 18 Kerala 24,269 19 Ladakh 240 20 Lakshadweep 369 21 Madhya Pradesh 27,770 22 Maharashtra 52,055 23 Manipur 1454 24 Meghalaya 1365 25 Mizoram 1508 26 Nagaland 2,988 27 Odisha 68,743 28 Puducherry 759 29 Punjab 7,607 30 Rajasthan 32,379 31 Sikkim 573 32 Tamil Nadu 33,670 33 Telangana 69,405 34 Tripura 3,734 35 Uttar Pradesh 22,644 36 Uttarakhand 6,119 37 West Bengal 46,310 38 Miscellaneous 26,940 Total 8,06,484

19,965 cases have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total recovered cases stand at 10,265,706 which translates to aRecovery Rate of96.75%.

87.06% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 7,364 recoveries. Maharashtra follows with 4,589 new recoveries.

83.84%of the new cases are concentrated in eight States and UTs.

Kerala reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 6,815 in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has recorded 3,015new cases while Chhattisgarh registered 594 new cases yesterday.

Eight States/UTs account for 83.44%of the 151 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours.

Maharashtra reported 59 deaths. Kerala and Chhattisgarh follow with 18 and 10 new deaths, respectively.

19 States/UTs have deaths per million lower than the national average. India’s deaths per million is 111 whereas the fatality rate is 1.44%.

On the other hand, 17 States/UTs have deaths per million higher than the national average.

