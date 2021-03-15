India vs England: Ishan Kishan Gets Praise From Former Cricketers After Smashing Half-Century On T20I Debut

Ishan Kishan had a dream debut as he became only the second Indian batsman to score a half-century on his Twenty20 International debut. Kishan smashed 56 runs off just 32 balls in the second T20I of the five-match series on Sunday.

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to praise the young wicketkeeper-batsman who plays domestic cricket for Jharkhand and found a similarity between him and former India captain MS Dhoni. Dhoni announced himself at the international stage when he got a chance to bat up the order and similarly Kishan got a chance to open the innings and he took the opportunity with both hands.

Please share this news







