SBI Card inches up on getting nod to raise Rs 2,000 crore

SBI Cards And Payment Services is currently trading at Rs 1022.25, up by 6.70 points or 0.66% from its previous closing of Rs. 1015.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1023.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1037.90 and Rs. 1023.00 respectively. So far 3067 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1149.00 on 24-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 495.25 on 22-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1090.00 and Rs. 1012.05 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 95515.06 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 69.40%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 9.74% and 20.86% respectively.

SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) has received an approval for raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore. The company will raise the money in one or more tranches over a period of time. The board of directors of the company, at its meeting held on March 12, 2021 has approved the same.

SBI Cards and Payment Services is a payment solutions provider in India.

