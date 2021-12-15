IIFL Securities surges on selling 5% stake in Livlong Protection and Wellness Solutions

IIFL Securities is currently trading at Rs. 96.30, up by 3.55 points or 3.83% from its previous closing of Rs. 92.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 92.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 98.10 and Rs. 92.65 respectively. So far 75572 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 128.55 on 22-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 41.95 on 23-Feb-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 98.10 and Rs. 89.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2908.14 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 31.38%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 19.80% and 48.82% respectively.

IIFL Securities has completed the sale of 5% stake in Livlong Protection and Wellness Solutions (earlier known as IIFL Corporate Services), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company on December 14, 2021. Earlier on December 02, 2021, the company had entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for aforesaid transaction.

IIFL Securities operates as an investment management company. The Company offers insurance, loans, mutual funds, property solutions, and wealth management services.