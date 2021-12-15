Ashoka Buildcon trades higher on getting LoA from Ministry of Road Transport & Highways

Ashoka Buildcon is currently trading at Rs. 97.75, up by 1.85 points or 1.93% from its previous closing of Rs. 95.90 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 96.60 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 99.50 and Rs. 96.20 respectively. So far 164875 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 125.00 on 26-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 76.65 on 21-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 99.05 and Rs. 95.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2713.19 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 54.48%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 25.81% and 19.70% respectively.

Ashoka Buildcon has received Letter of Award (LoA) from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) in respect of the Project viz. ‘Request for Proposal for construction of six lane link road (NH-1665) with paved shoulder configuration to Mopa Airport in the State of Goa on EPC mode’. The accepted quoted offer of the Project is Rs 769.41 crore inclusive of GST.

Ashoka Buildcon builds and operates roads and bridges in India on a build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis. It currently operates one of the highest numbers of toll-based BOT projects in India.