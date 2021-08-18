HCL Technologies signs five-year IT transformation services deal with Wacker Chemie AG



HCL Technologies has signed a five-year, end-to-end IT transformation services deal with Wacker Chemie AG, a German multinational chemical company, to establish a modernized digital workplace and improve its quality-of-service delivery. Spanning the globe with four business divisions, Wacker currently operates 26 production sites. Wacker’s engagement with HCL will lead to significant cost efficiencies through modernization, standardization and automation. HCL will be using AI-enabled virtual assistants to drive efficiencies for Wacker.

HCL Technologies is a leading global IT services company that helps global enterprises reimagine and transform their businesses through digital technology transformation.

