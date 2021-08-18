Stove Kraft rises on getting status of ‘One Star Export House’

Stove Kraft is currently trading at Rs. 790.95, up by 0.25 points or 0.03% from its previous closing of Rs. 790.70 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 802.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 802.50 and Rs. 787.90 respectively. So far 8322 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 848.90 on 03-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 400.00 on 06-May-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 830.25 and Rs. 734.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2571.14 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 54.29%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 16.34% and 29.37% respectively.

Stove Kraft has been granted status of ‘One Star Export House’ in accordance with the provisions of the Foreign Trade Policy, 2015-2020 by Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry for the period of 5 years.

The Certificate of Recognition of One Star Export House dated August 13, 2021 is valid for a period of 5 years effective from August 12, 2021 to August 12, 2026.

Stovekraft is the largest kitchen appliances company in India. It offer premium kitchen solutions through wide range of products including pressure cookers, non-stick cookware, gas and induction cook tops, mixer grinders, chimneys and hobs among others.

Related

Please share this news







