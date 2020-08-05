Final Result of CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION, 2019

Based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2019 held by the Union Public Service Commission in September, 2019 and the interviews for Personality Test held in February-August, 2020, following is the list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to:

Indian AdministrativeService; Indian ForeignService; Indian Police Service;and CentralServices,Group‘A’andGroup‘B’

A total number of 829 candidates have been recommended for appointment as per followingbreak-up:

GENERAL EWS OBC SC ST TOTAL 304 (incl. 11PwBD-1, 05PwBD-2, 12 PwBD-3 &01PwBD-5) 78 (incl. 01 PwBD-1, Nil PwBD-2, Nil PwBD-3 & Nil PwBD-5) 251 (incl. 04PwBD-1, 03PwBD-2, 01 PwBD-3 & 02 PwBD-5) 129 (incl. Nil PwBD-1, 01PwBD-2, Nil PwBD-3&01PwBD-5) 67 (incl. 01 PwBD-1, Nil PwBD-2, Nil PwBD-3&NilPwBD-5) 829 (incl. 17PwBD-1, 09PwBD-2, 13 PwBD-3 &04PwBD-5)

In accordance with Rule 16 (4) & (5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules 2019, the Commission is maintaining a consolidated Reserve List of candidates as under:

GENERAL EWS OBC SC ST TOTAL 91 09 71 08 03 182

Appointment to the various Services will be made according to the number of vacancies available with due consideration to the provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination. The number of vacancies reported by the Government to be filled is as under:

SERVICES GEN EWS OBC SC ST Total I.A.S. 72 18 52 25 13 180 I.F.S. 12 02 06 03 01 24 I.P.S. 60 15 42 23 10 150 Central Services Group ‘A’ 196 34 109 64 35 438 Group ‘B’ Services 57 14 42 14 08 135 Total 397 83 251 129 67 927*

*includes45PwBDvacancies(17PwBD-1,09PwBD-2,13PwBD-3&06PwBD-5)

The candidature of 66 recommended candidates with following Roll Numbers is provisional:

0117361 0832349 0881339 1527661 5605664 6312901 6623216 0221459 0841582 1014928 1704570 5802252 6403507 6624238 0311457 0846717 1018444 1800337 5903243 6418278 6626430 0322470 0850640 1025154 1803006 5904607 6421207 6626732 0335595 0864380 1043821 2606514 6303184 6611214 6702644 0339514 0867400 1200993 2611449 6306477 6612275 7905571 0800578 0869408 1204457 2611943 6307930 6612906 0807978 0873750 1214669 3400814 6309407 6615096 0814869 0876025 1219268 3535267 6312214 6617405 0827666 0878636 1301406 4101930 6312812 6620627

The result of 11 candidates has been kept withheld. The result of Civil Services Examination, 2019 is subject to changes, if any, that may be necessitated by the orders that may be passed by the Hon’ble Courts in matters pending beforethem. UPSC has a “Facilitation Counter” near Examination Hall in its campus.Candidates can obtain any information / clarification regarding their examinations / recruitments on the working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over telephone Nos. 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543. Result will alsobe availableontheU.P.S.C.websitei.e.http//www.upsc.gov.in.Markswillbeavailable onthewebsitewithin15daysfromthedateofdeclarationofResult.

Note : The result of Civil Services Examination, 2019 is subject to changes, if any, that may be necessitated by the orders that may be passed by the Hon’ble Courts in matters pending before them.

Click here to see Final Result