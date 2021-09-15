Escorts surges on signing MoU with IndusInd Bank

Escorts is currently trading at Rs. 1431.10, up by 52.85 points or 3.83% from its previous closing of Rs. 1378.25 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1378.25 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1432.00 and Rs. 1377.80 respectively. So far 51244 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1468.40 on 09-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1100.10 on 03-May-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1434.65 and Rs. 1352.05 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 18697.51 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 36.59%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 26.91% and 36.50% respectively.

Escorts (Agri Machinery) has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IndusInd Bank that will pave the way for both companies to provide one of the best financial offerings to its customers.

Escorts and IndusInd Bank will work together closely in understanding the financial needs of its customers and will jointly come up with various financial programs to enable customers invest in modern farm machinery to enhance their farm productivity and income. Induslnd Bank with its understanding of rural customers and its wide penetration throughout the country will help Escorts in moving towards its larger goal of fostering the dreams of the farming community of our nation.

Escorts is one of India’s leading engineering conglomerates with over six decades of experience. It has helped accelerate India’s socio-economic development through its presence across the high growth sectors of Agri-machinery, construction & material handling equipment and railway equipment.

