Maruti Suzuki India gains on crossing 25 lakh cumulative sales of Swift

Maruti Suzuki India is currently trading at Rs. 6885.10, up by 12.15 points or 0.18% from its previous closing of Rs. 6872.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 6900.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 6957.00 and Rs. 6855.00 respectively. So far 24960 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 8400.00 on 13-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 6273.70 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 6957.00 and Rs. 6732.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 207589.42 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 56.37%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 38.66% and 4.97% respectively.

Maruti Suzuki India’s (MSI) premium hatchback Swift has crossed 25 lakh cumulative sales milestone in over 16 years of its launch in the country.

The model, which was the country’s leading model in terms of sales in the last fiscal, has transcended its records by clocking cumulative sales of 2.5 million units.

Maruti Suzuki India (formerly known as Maruti Udyog) is an automobile manufacturer in India. It provides passenger cars, utility vehicles and vans. The firm also offers pre-owned car sales, fleet management and car financing services.

