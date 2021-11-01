DLF rises on reporting 63% rise in Q2 consolidated net profit

DLF is currently trading at Rs. 399.45, up by 3.20 points or 0.81% from its previous closing of Rs. 396.25 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 406.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 409.70 and Rs. 388.05 respectively. So far 462683 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 449.80 on 18-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 150.70 on 29-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 422.80 and Rs. 388.05 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 99235.25 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.95%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 20.00% and 5.05% respectively.

DLF has reported a rise of 45.53% in its net profit at Rs 579.11 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 397.93 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased marginally by 0.25% at Rs 1,336.37 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 1,332.98 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported a rise of 63.24% in its net profit attributed to owners of the holding company at Rs 378.95 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 232.14 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 9.67% at Rs 1,556.53 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 1,723.09 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

