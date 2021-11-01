Bajaj Auto jumps on launching new variants of Pulsar 250

Bajaj Auto is currently trading at Rs. 3734.30, up by 33.70 points or 0.91% from its previous closing of Rs. 3700.60 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 3720.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 3753.00 and Rs. 3664.35 respectively. So far 5985 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 4361.20 on 04-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2823.35 on 02-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 3872.95 and Rs. 3664.35 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 108285.48 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 53.70%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 24.06% and 22.24% respectively.

Bajaj Auto has launched the all-new Pulsar 250 in two variants R250 and N250, priced at Rs 1.40 lakh and Rs 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively. This quarter-litre offering, which comes with the 250 cc BS6 DTS-i oil-cooled engine, elevates the Pulsar portfolio that has spawned motorcycles from 125-220cc since its launch. The company had introduced its sport bike Pulsar in the Indian market in October 2001.

Bajaj Auto is world’s fourth largest two and three-wheeler manufacturer. Bajaj Auto has three plants in all, two at Waluj and Chakan in Maharashtra and one plant at Pant Nagar in Uttaranchal.

